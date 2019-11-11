Monday November 11, 2019-Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has sensationally called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to end the handshake deal with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, following the chaos that erupted during Kibra by-elections.





Kuria argued that Raila’s supporters were irredeemably violent people and that they cannot work with them.





According to Kuria, President Kenyatta was lying to himself by working out a peace deal with Odinga.





"I was among those who were supporting the BBI and I thought we were moving forward but now I know these people cannot change.”





“They believe in violence if they do not get what they want..." said Kuria.





"Uhuru Kenyatta, I respect you and we love but you are leading us into the wrong place.”

“I have to tell you, you are lying to yourself.”





“He has people who are using shortcuts to get power.”





“I could not believe a whole MP was beaten and forced to cry out like a child," Kuria said.





Kuria swore to shoot down the BBI report saying the violence in Kibra had completely changed his mind about the possibility of the handshake changing incidents of political violence.



