Friday November 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has splashed Ksh100 million to honour world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge.





Education CS, George Magoha, delivered the cheque at Kipchoge's home Village in Kapsisisywa, Nandi County.





The money will be used to construct a new library.





Speaking while handing over the cheque, Magoha revealed that the Head of State will tour the school and commission it in six months’ time.





"President Kenyatta has today given out Ksh100 million to build a new library in honour of what Kipchoge did for Kenya," Magoha proclaimed.





However, the tough CS warned Government officials not to embezzle the funds because the President will crack the whip on them.





Kipchoge became the first man to run a 42km marathon in under 2 hours when he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna Austria on October 12th, 2019.





He was feted with the Elder of the Golden Heart Award by Kenyatta during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa County.



