Friday November 15,2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first spoken about Jubilee Party’s loss in last week’s Kibra by-election where ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, won the by election.





Speaking in Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County on Friday, Uhuru said that the Kibra by-election was an example of the good fruits of the handshake between him and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





Uhuru said that although Jubilee Party candidate, McDonald Mariga, was defeated - the exercise went on peacefully because of the handshake.





The father of the nation said that the biggest win in Kibra was the fact that different political parties were allowed to compete and sell their policies in peace - noting that the area would have in the past featured a very violent clash of political parties and personalities.





The President also talked about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and 2022 politics.





He said he is yet to endorse a candidate who he will support once he goes home in 2022.





“I am only seeing people talking about BBI.”





“I have not seen it but I hear it has supporters and opposers.”





“And when I talk to Raila, I never tell him that we are talking so that he can get a big position.”





“I tell him that we are talking because of the peace of this country,” Uhuru told over 4,000 Mt Kenya leaders.



