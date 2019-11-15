Friday November 15, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today said that he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





Speaking in Sagana State Lodge on Friday when he met over 4,000 Mt Kenya leaders, Uhuru said that he has never said who he will support once his term expires in 2022.





A section of Ruto’s supporters have always insisted that Uhuru promised to finish his two terms and hand over to William Ruto to lead the country for two terms.





“I thank these leaders because they know you never elected me only.”





“However, I have been hearing about these issues from some of them.”





“They only talk about 2022 and abuse each other.”





“I wonder when we shall help our people.”





“Wakati wa Kura utafika tena.”





“I have never said who we will elect in 2022,” Uhuru said.





Uhuru also said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report once handed to him, he will make it public and all Kenyans will go through it.





The Head of State said it is from reading the report that Kenyans will know what they want and what they do not want.





He added that if there are any disagreements on BBI, it should be done honourably.



