Saturday November 16, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta came clean on a number of issues that annoy him while addressing Mt. Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge.





Speaking during the meeting, Uhuru revealed his displeasure with the constant nagging and pushing by some leaders to endorse a successor.





“I am being pushed every day as if the elections are in the next two months. I sometimes wonder if my community is keen to bury me while I am still alive,” he said in Gikuyu.





A number of Jubilee party leaders in the Tangatanga outfit allied to DP Ruto have on numerous occasions demanded that the President should publicly declare his political stand on whether he will support DP Ruto.









The President maintained that he intends to serve until his last day in office, adding that God knows the leader Kenya will get.





According to Uhuru, some of the statements by politicians leave him wondering why certain leaders were elected in the first place.





“I hear a lot of insults and political remarks from some of your leaders here and I wonder what they were elected to accomplish,” said Uhuru.





Deputy President William Rut has been leading in the attack, with most of his statements targetting former Prime minister Raila Odinga.





The President also expressed his displeasure at the early campaigns that have seen a host of Jubilee party MPs accompany Deputy President William Ruto on rallies across the country.



