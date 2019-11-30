Sunday December 1, 2019-

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have issued an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should be implemented.





Though Uhuru and his former political nemesis, Raila Odinga wants BBI adopted through a referendum, on Saturday Mt Kenya leaders met in Embu and resolved that BBI should be passed through a parliamentary process.





The 57 leaders from Muranga, Kiambu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties said any Constitutional amendment in relation to BBI report should be Parliament-led.





They said many aspects contained in the BBI report can be implemented in the Parliament because they touch on the law and not amendment to the Constitution.





"Parliament is the sole body constitutionally mandated to pass laws. We commit ourselves to drive legal work in Parliament moving forward," part of the statement read by Embu senator Njeru Ndwiga read.





The group said Kenyans are already overburdened and national resources should be spared from a national referendum.





“We must avoid a contentions, divisive national process. We must avoid a national process that works against the primary objective of BBI- the unity of our country,” the statement said.

Raila and his troops have already objected BBI to be adopted through Parliament.



