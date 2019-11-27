Wednesday November 27, 2019-

Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has praised President Uhuru Kenyatta

following the release of the much-hyped Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





On Tuesday, Uhuru received the report at State House in a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.





Initially, there were reports that Ruto would boycott the event since he was allegedly opposed to BBI, which was formed following the March 9, 2018, handshake between Uhuru and Raila.





However, contrary to the claims, the DP showed up.





Abdullahi described the President as a political genius for managing to bring Raila and Ruto together in accepting a document that has been a cause of conflict between them.





" H.E Uhuru is a POLITICAL GENIUS...look at the way he handled the BBI...boy..o...boy ..." Ahmednasir tweeted on Tuesday night.



