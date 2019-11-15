Friday November 15, 2019 - A section of Mt Kenya leaders are complaining over how they were mistreated when they attended a consultative meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on Friday.





Over 4,000 Mt Kenya leaders attended the meeting that was hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





When they reached the main gate, delegates were frisked and told to leave mobile phones, wristwatches, rings, earrings, bangles and any other electronic gadgets at the gate.





The media was also not allowed inside Sagana State Lodge which is a public institution.





A source said the leaders who met the President were handpicked while the rest remained inside the State lodge premises.





Today’s events in Sagana rekindles memories of Arab world dictators like Saddam Hussein (Iraq) , Muammar Gaddafi (Libya) and Omar Al Bashir (Sudan) who oppressed their people by subjecting them to inhuman treatment.





They never knew tomorrow will come.





“We were treated like dogs in our own county,” said an MCA from Nyeri County who was among 200 people from Nyeri that attended closely guarded meeting.





During the meeting, Uhuru said he will not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.



