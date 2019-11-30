Saturday November 30, 2019-

An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has termed President Uhuru Kenyatta as a tribal bigot for appointing

Dr Macharia Irungu as the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director.





Speaking on Friday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina said that the appointment is not only tribal but also biased.





The lawmaker argued that time has come for leaders and employers to embrace the spirit of inclusivity in their appointment.





He said there is no way President will attain the Big Four agenda if appointments are made along tribal lines.





“Kenya is not for one tribe, we must learn to share the little we have or else it will never be business as usual,” Ole Kina stated





The senator vowed to seek legal redress over the matter after the appointment of Irungu.





"We will proceed to court to challenge this tribalism,” he said.



