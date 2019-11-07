Thursday November 7, 2019-

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has dropped a bombshell on how President Uhuru Kenyatta has been lying to Kenyans on matter of economy.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kuria said both Parliament and the Executive have failed in restricting the country’s ballooning debt and have been lying to the Kenyans that the debt is manageable.





“We have lied to Kenyans and second thing is we have failed in our oversight responsibility,” Kuria said





“Since 2014, we have sold to Kenyans this romantic story that all is well because we believed in respecting the Executive and also since most of us are members of the ruling party.” Kuria added.





The outspoken lawmaker also pointed out that the National Treasury refused to take the more reasonable concessional loans provided by institutions such as the World Bank ostensibly to avoid scrutiny.





“For 7 years we have cheated this country even about our deficit. We have cooked books. We have taken commercial loans at 9% and left people who are offering us money at 1%; multilateral concessional loans. That to me is treason,” said the legislator pointing an accusing finger at Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge.





“I want my good friend Mr. Rotich and Mr. Thugge to look Kenyans in the eye and say they have committed treason for seven years. Institutions like World Bank have offered us loans for 1% but because there was no opportunity for kickbacks we have refused their money and gone for loans being offered at 9% and 10% interest rates,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST