Wednesday November 6, 2019 -State House Secretary for Digital Innovation Dennis Itumbi has disputed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given any input in McDonald Mariga's campaigns.





While responding to former MP Kabando wa Kabando, Itumbi said President Kenyatta has been monitoring the campaigns despite giving them a wide berth.





"By the way President Uhuru endorsed by mouth and financial resources too for your information," Itumbi argued.





Kabando, a key supporter of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, dismissed the claims, insisting that the president was non-committal.





"Ndugu rafiki yangu Itumbi, by mouth where? FALSE! Financial resources how? UNTRUE! Dennis, you know mambo ilibadilika. Kabisa. You’re no longer in the kitchen my fren. We are in. But me still respect and appreciate you my buddy," he said.





But according to Itumbi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, Uhuru donated Sh5 million for Mariga's campaigns when they met at State House.





"In the fullness of time, as always my friend.”





“You would be naive to say that when Uhuru hosted Mariga he said nothing to him.”





“As for Finances you do not need to be in the Kitchen to know President Uhuru gave Mariga Shs 5m on that day."





“Witnesses are captured in a photo," he claimed.





On Thursday (tomorrow), over 118,000 Kibra voters will elect new MP following the death of Ken Okoth in July. Mariga is the Jubilee candidate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



