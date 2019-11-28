Thursday November 28, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has hinted at a possible return into the country.





In a post on social media on Wednesday, Miguna said that he will soon land into the country after spending months in Canada following his deportation.





Miguna noted that he wants to return to the country in order to test the patience of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Amolo Odinga.

The “General”, however, did not reveal the exact date of his return into the country.





"I'm organizing another journey to Kenya to TEST the seriousness of the Despot and Con-Man."



"They have publicly stated that they respect CITIZENSHIP RIGHTS and want to UNITE KENYANS."



"To prove that they are serious, let them OBEY COURT ORDERS and give me my Passport," Miguna wrote.





Miguna was deported after he took part in the illegal swearing in of Raila following the long electioneering period.



