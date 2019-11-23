Sunday November 24, 2019-

A renowned political analyst has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga will use any available means to ensure Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) goes through.





Already, Uhuru and Raila have declared their total support for the initiative which is set to be unveiled on Tuesday next week.





Speaking on his weekly YouTube political analysis channel Take It or Leave It on Saturday, political scientist, Prof Herman Manyora, said Uhuru and Raila are aware that the report might be rejected by Kenyans and they will use all the available means to ensure that it is adopted.





"Between Tuesday and the time the referendum is taken, a lot will have happened. The people in the BBI team will most likely have sold the BBI report and the substance will have become clearer to the public," Manyora said.





According to Prof Manyora, its also likely that state power will be used to push the suggestions of the report through.



