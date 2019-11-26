Tuesday November 26, 2019 -The Members of Parliament associated with Deputy President William Ruto have termed the planning of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) launch as a calculated move to lock them out.





The BBI report will be launched on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga receives it on Tuesday, but the leaders said that they will boycott the meeting.





Speaking yesterday, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said that only the leaders in the Kieleweke group are supposed to be in list those who will attend the launch.





"I want to take my president for his word and believe that indeed BBI is about a new Kenya for all of us, BUT the actions of his office (OP) contradict him. Take for example, only Kieleweke MPs have been asked to do a list of supporters 2 come to receive BBI report, the rest wajipange." the Senator tweeted.





But according Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, who is also Ruto’s ally, he had received the invitation but he will not attend the meeting.





“I can’t attend such a kangaroo meeting, we know the process that must be followed to amend the Constitution,” he said.





Irungu Kang’ata (Murang'a Senator) stated that they did not invite all leaders because others are clearly hostile to their mission to unite the country.





“Some leaders are clearly hostile to our cause. Some are saying the notice is too short while others have said they can only be invited to the meeting by the party leadership. As long as the President will be at the Bomas of Kenya, they should come, we want to build a united Kenya,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







