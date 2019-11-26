Tuesday November 26, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta of being insincere with the handshake and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Uhuru is pushing for radical changes through BBI, with some politicians claiming that he's keen to cling to power.





While Uhuru has initially dismissed such claims, Kuria now says the BBI report could be a plot to define 2022 political landscape in Kenya.





Kuria warned about term extensions, adding that Kenyans will reject plans to create more positions.





He insisted that Uhuru's partners in the Handshake are dishonest.





"There are some people who recently went to Kibra and told us to wait for Tsunami. This is something destructive. I never believed that BBI they are saying is for peace, will trigger tsunami," he said.





"Uhuru's partners in BBI are not honest. BBI should not be about two people. If that BBI is about creating more positions, with some wanting to extend their terms, just do your good and walk away," Kuria said.



