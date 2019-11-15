Friday, November 15, 2019- The highly anticipated wedding between sexy Ugandan singer Rema and her new lover, Dr. Hamza, went down on Thursday and it was worth the hype.





The wedding has dominated talking points on social media not only for its opulence, but also because Rema is singer Eddy Kenzo’s baby mama.





Rema and Eddy Kenzo had a messy break up and the ‘Sitya loss’ hit-maker tried to woo her back but she decided to move on.









Nevertheless, Kenzo, who is in Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest , took to social media to wish her ex-girlfriend and babymama well moments after the wedding.





“My friend Rema, I dearly congratulate you upon reaching this special day as God had planned it for you and pray that you enjoy it greatly. I also pray that you close your ears to the negativity that surrounds us and always know for a fact that I am your true friend who wishes you well.





“Congratulations to you and your husband and please enjoy because it is God who prepared this special day. Alhamdulillha. Asalam waleikum” wrote Eddy Kenzo.





See some photos from the wedding below.







