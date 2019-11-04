Monday, November 4, 2019 - Flashy and vocal lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, was given a hard tackle after he discredited Joyciline Jepkosgei, who won the women marathon held in New York on Sunday after beating several elite female athletes.





Kipkorir argued that it was unfair for Jepkosgei to compete with women because she looks more masculine.





However, the tweet backfired after a lady posted a throwback photo of the flashy lawyer displaying his big belly and sagging man boobs during a vacation and reminded him that he should shut up because he also looks more feminine and so, he has not right to troll the athlete.





Kipkorir was forced to delete the tweet after receiving the hard tackle.





Check this out.





