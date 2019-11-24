Tuskys





Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the below post;

Job Title: Sales Coordinator – Tuskys Mavazi

Duty Station: Tuskys Mavazi Stores

Industry: Retail Fashion

Overall Purpose: Undertake retail and customer service activities within the store in-order to optimize and exceed sales targets, customer satisfaction and profitability.

Key Primary duties and responsibilities

· Set Sales targets and cascade KPIs and thereof appraise and monitor staff performance using the KPIs.

· Oversee neat and attractive product display by ensuring maintenance of general cleanliness of the sales Floor, merchandise and shelves at all times.

· Execute all in store promotions to meet set targets.

· Ensure merchandise is appropriately tagged with correct prices and in good quality and in sellable condition;

· Ensure all members of staff are dressed as per the outlined dress code

· Scheduling of daily routines, offs and leaves and assist in training, mentoring and coaching of sales representative.

· Assist in periodical stock taking exercises and analyzing their feedback from customers

· Advises customers by providing information on products.

· Helps customer make selections by building customer confidence; offering suggestions and opinions.

· Keeps clientele informed by notifying them of preferred customer sales and future merchandise of potential interest.

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Any other role as assigned by the management.

Persons Specifications

Education Qualification

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or any other related field.

· Diploma in Merchandising or related field.

Experience Requirement

· Minimum 3 years’ experience preferably working in an apparel store.

Key Skills and Competence

· Supervisory skills

· Good communication skills

· Good customer service skills





Position: Assistant Branch Manager

Duty Station: Branch

Industry: Retail

Overall Purpose: Responsible for day to day store operations, including scheduling, training, and supervising employees and assistant manager.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

· Build, lead and empower a communicative and effective store team by delegating, coaching and directing team members towards achieving set targets.

· Set KPIs and sales targets for the team directly supervised

· Ensure that KPI and targets are cascaded by the sales coordinator to the rest of the employees.

· In liaison with the store Administrator ensure that re-order levels are established.

· Cascade monthly and seasonal targets.

· Coordinate timely execution of promotions and all marketing activities.

· Perform quarterly product rationalization.

· Ensure that there is proper in store signage communication.

· Implement and enforce established daily operating procedures to ensure store is clean, adequately stocked, organized, and well kept.

· Ensure all merchandise is stocked and displays are attractive, priced correctly, and displayed in a safe manner.

· Ensure appropriate planning of sales floor activities in the branch for smooth running of the operations;

· Coordinate weekly sales meeting.

· Appraise and monitor sales coordinators performance.

· In liaison with stock take coordinator Schedule and execute periodical stock takes.

· Ensure that the stock rooms are well organized, optimally stocked and housekeeping standards are maintained.

· Enforce processes and procedures are adhered to.

· Assist store Manager to carry out store security activities as required i.e. open and close the branch outlet on a daily basis;

· Assist in maintaining custody of the branch alarm codes and passwords;

· Ensure the operations at the front end run smoothly;

· Receive daily updates from the Admins on stock levels and sales;

· Ensure that daily cash reconciliation and intact banking is done

· Any other duty which may be assigned by Management

Persons Specifications

Education Qualification

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field

Professional Qualification

· CPA (K)

Experience Requirement

· Minimum 4 years’ experience in branch operations

· Prior experience in retail would be added advantage.

Key Skills and Competence

· Good communication and multi-tasking skills

· Excellent planning and organization skills

· Supervisory skills

· Computer literacy





Position: Branch Manager

Duty Station: Branch

Industry: Retail

Overall Purpose: Responsible for day to day store operations. This includes scheduling, training, supervising employees and assistant manager. In addition responsible for the store profits, and all controllable expenses including labor, inventory levels, cash and inventory shortages.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

· Build, lead and empower a communicative and effective store team by delegating, coaching and directing team members towards achieving set targets.

· Implement and enforce established daily operating procedures to ensure store is clean, adequately stocked, organized, and well kept.

· Promote good customer service and resolve customer complaints, in a timely and professional manner.

· Oversee and manage day to day running of the fresh department

· Follow and enforce all Company Policies and Established Procedures in the store Operations, execute marketing and promotional activities within the store.

· Enforce all Safety and Security Issues and report any and all unsafe conditions.

· Carry out branch security activities as required i.e. open and close the branch outlet on a daily basis; Maintain custody of the branch alarm codes and passwords

· Set KPIs for the team directly supervising.

· Ensure that KPI and targets are cascaded by the Sales coordinators to the rest of the employees.

· Ensure that daily cash reconciliation and intact banking is done.

· Ensure that there is a safe working and shopping environment.

· Ensuring the customer care section runs smoothly and intervene where necessary;

· Any other duty which may be assigned by Management.

Persons Specifications

Education Qualification

· Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field

· Higher National Diploma In Business Management advantage

Professional Qualification

· CPA (K)

Experience Requirement

· Minimum 6 years’ experience in branch operations

· Prior experience in retail would be added advantage.

Key Skills and Competence

· Demonstrate excellent communication, organizational and time management skills.

· Demonstrate leadership and professionalism

· Ability to problem solve and provide actionable and positive feedback

· Ability to work both independently and within a team environment

· Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional groups

· Flexible and able to work in a fast-paced environment

· Competency using Microsoft Office, navigating the internet, general use of personal computer

How to Apply:

If you meet the above requirements visit Tuskys website https://www.tuskys.com/ career page and submit your application before close of business, Saturday November 30th, 2019.

Late applications will not be considered.

We do NOT charge any fee in receiving and application processing.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.