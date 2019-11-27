Wednesday November 27, 2019

-Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, has insinuated that President Uhuru Kenyatta's revolutionary project since his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga might be causing ripples across the continent.





Tuju revealed that during his trip to South Africa, several politicians from the country, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, were mesmerised by Uhuru's handshake with Raila.





He further stated that with the gesture and the resultant Building Bridges Initiative, Kenya made history as the first African country where the President and the Opposition leader had amicably decided to work together after a contested election.





He explained that the leaders were greatly impressed with the idea that the two leaders had willingly sat down without having an intermediary, something that has characterised conflict resolution in many African states.





"I attended an event of the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa and the leaders were impressed by Uhuru's handshake with Raila. They told me that Kenya was the first country to do so," stated Tuju.





He had noted that African countries had tainted their image due to recurrent violence every election cycle.





"They gave a lot of praise to Kenya because this is a situation which, in an African country, the leader of the opposition and the president of the country, despite a very divisive political campaign and two or three elections which have been marred with acrimony, decided to come together to unite the country.





"There is no precedent in Africa that this has happened and not without an intermediary," explained Tuju.





