Friday November 22, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto's allies in Rift Valley have issued President Uhuru Kenyatta tough demands after he met their Mt Kenya counterparts at Sagana State Lodge on Friday.





According to reports, the Rift leaders led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang , demanded to have a sit down with the President as soon as possible or else things will get worse than they are.





The politicians have four key issues they want to be addressed by Kenyatta, including succession politics, Mau Forest evictions and the Building Bridges Initiative as well as controversial issues around the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

"A meeting with President Kenyatta will solidify support from Ruto, apart from addressing socio-economic challenges facing our people," Sang stated.





The leaders were adamant that the famous March 2018 handshake should not derail Ruto's ambitions.





"He is everybody's President and we also have needs."



"He should be fair to all leaders and regions," Keiyo South MP, Daniel Rono, added.





Other leaders who concurred with Sang were Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot , Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, and Nominated MP, Gideon Keter .





However, Tiaty MP, William Kamket, criticised his counterparts for making demands to Kenyatta, adding that they should meet Ruto instead because he is part of the Government.



