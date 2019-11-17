Sunday, November 17, 2019- Nigerian singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have often been rumored to be dating due to their undeniable chemistry on stage.





The talented singers have fueled the speculations further after they put on a raunchy performance recently in Paris.





During the show, Whizkid grabbed and squeezed Tiwa Savage’s bum like someone checking if an avocado is ripe.





While Tiwa has previously denied reports that they are doing more than music together, their latest stunt has left tongues wagging.

Watch the video below.



