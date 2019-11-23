Saturday, November 23, 2019 - At least 20 people are feared dead including seven family members after being buried alive by a landslide in West Pokot.





Rescue efforts involving security officers and locals are underway with the exact number casualties yet to be ascertained.





“The report we have from locals, particularly neighbours is that up to 15 people are missing and their houses cannot be seen,”





“They include men, women and children.” A police officer said.





According to the Kenya Red Cross, massive landslides have been experienced in the area following heavy downpour.





West Pokot County Commissioner Apollo Okello said the rescue operation is been hampered after most bridges were swept and it is still raining heavily.





He said many people could be trapped in the affected villages in Pokot South and Pokot Central.





“Seven people of the same family were buried alive in Nyarkulian area, Pokot South and 24 were buried alive in Muino area, Pokot Central Sub County,” said Okello.



