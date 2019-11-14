Thursday November 14, 2019 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken drastic action against millers who have been poisoning poor Kenyans with their contaminated flour.





Appearing before the National Assembly's Agriculture Committee on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, warned millers against selling maize contaminated with aflatoxin.





According to Kiunjuri, the Government, through the Kenya Bureau of Standards, has identified and stopped the production and sale of 5 maize flour brands.

He further noted that some of the five millers have resorted to lower their prices so that they can sell and complete the stock.





But he warned that the Government is not ready to take chances with the lives of millions of Kenyans, adding that the said millers must comply with standards set by KEBs before they resume operation.





"We have established that some of the millers are selling maize at lower prices to clear their stock."



"We must take tough actions on these millers," Kiunjuri said.





The ban of the five brands has raised alarm over the safety of maize products in the market.



