Monday, November 4, 2019- We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips as we got most of our predictions spot on. Here>>>
Today we have selected nine football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400 stake.
Check out tips below and play responsibly.
CZ1 (19:00) FC Fastav Zlin v Victoria Plzen -2 Here>>>
RU1 (19:00) Spartak Moscow v Arsenal Tula -1
AG1 (19:45) USM Alger v JS Saoura-1
NO2 (20:00) Odd Ballklubb v Mjondalen -1
NL2 (21:00) 21:30) Jong Ajax v Volendam –Over 2.5
DE2 (21:30) Bochum v FC Nurnberg –GG
IT1 (21:45) Spal v Sampdoria -1x
FR2 (21:45) Le Havre v Nancy -1x
ENC (22:00) Stoke City v West Brom –GG Here>>>
Good Luck.
Loading...
Post a Comment