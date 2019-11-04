0 , , ,
Monday, November 4, 2019- We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips as we got most of our predictions spot on. Here>>>

Today we have selected nine football matches where you can make over Sh8000 from just Sh400 stake.

 Check out tips below and play responsibly.

CZ1 (19:00) FC Fastav Zlin v Victoria Plzen -2 Here>>>

RU1 (19:00) Spartak Moscow v Arsenal Tula -1

AG1 (19:45) USM Alger v JS Saoura-1

NO2 (20:00) Odd Ballklubb v Mjondalen -1

NL2 (21:00) 21:30) Jong Ajax v Volendam –Over 2.5

DE2 (21:30) Bochum v FC Nurnberg –GG

IT1 (21:45) Spal v Sampdoria -1x

FR2 (21:45) Le Havre v Nancy -1x

ENC (22:00) Stoke City v West Brom –GG Here>>>

Good Luck.

