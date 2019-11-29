0 , ,
Friday, November 29, 2019-Every day, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.

We have carefully selected 8 games where you can make over Sh6000 from just Sh300 stake.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly

DE2 (19:30) VfL Osnabruck v Hamburge –GG

DK1 (20:00) Lyngby v FC Nordsjaelled -2 Go Here>>>

NL1 (21:00) Heerenveen v Vitesse-GG

BE1 (21:30) Royal Antwerp v Mechelen -1

DE1 (21:30) FC Shalke v Union Berlin -1

ENC (21:45) Swansea v Fulham-GG

FR1 (21:45) Marseille v Brest -1

ES1 (22:00) Celta Vigo v Valladolid-1 Go Here>>>

Good Luck.
