Thursday, November 7, 2019- After the entertaining Champions League action, focus shifts to Europe’s second tier competition, the Europa League.

Several Europa League group matches will be played today which is a great opportunity to make good money. Here>>>

We have carefully selected 12 matches where you can easily make over Sh8000 from just sh200 stake.

Check out the tips below and play responsibly.
EEL (19:55) APOEL V Qarabag -1 Here>>>

EEL (19:55) FC Basel v Getafe -1

EEL (19:55) Dudelange v Seville –Over 2.5

EEL (19:55) Lazio v Celtic -1

EEL (19:55) Rosenborg v Sporting CP –GG

EEL (19:55) St. Liege v E. Frankfurt –GG

EEL (22:00) B. Monchengladbach v Roma –GG Here>>>

EEL (22:00) Feyenoord v Young Boys –GG

EEL (22:00) Man United v FK Partizan -1

EEL (22:00) Rangers v FC Porto –GG

EEL (22:00) Braga v Besiktas-1

EEL (22:00) Wolfsburg v Gent -1

EEL (22:00) Wolves v Bratislava -1 Here>>>

 Good Luck.
