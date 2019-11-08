Friday, November 8, 2019- Every day we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.





Our tips have over 90% success rate and today we have carefully selected 10 games played world over and they have awesome odds. Here>>>





See the tips below and play responsibly.





TR1 (19:30) Fenerahce v Kasimpasa-1





NL1 (21:00) Vitesse v Groningen -1





NL2 (21:00) Go Ahead Eagles v Dordrecht -1 Here>>>





NL2 (21:00) Jong Ajax v Den Bosch -1





NL2 (21:00) NEC Nijmegen v FC Oss –Over 2.5





DE1 (21:30) F Cologne v Hoffenheim –GG





ES1 (22:00) Real Sociedad v CD Leganes -1





IT2 (22:00) Crotone v Ascoli -1





ES2 (22:00) Girona v Tenerife -1





EPL (23:00) Norwich v Watford –GG Here>>>



