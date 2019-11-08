0 , ,
Friday, November 8, 2019- Every day we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches.

Our tips have over 90% success rate and today we have carefully selected 10 games played world over and they have awesome odds. Here>>>

See the tips below and play responsibly.

TR1 (19:30) Fenerahce v Kasimpasa-1

NL1 (21:00) Vitesse v Groningen -1

NL2 (21:00) Go Ahead Eagles v Dordrecht -1 Here>>>

NL2 (21:00) Jong Ajax v Den Bosch -1

NL2 (21:00) NEC Nijmegen v FC Oss –Over 2.5

DE1 (21:30) F Cologne v Hoffenheim –GG

ES1 (22:00) Real Sociedad v CD Leganes -1

IT2 (22:00) Crotone v Ascoli -1

ES2 (22:00) Girona v Tenerife -1

EPL (23:00) Norwich v Watford –GG Here>>>

Good Luck.
