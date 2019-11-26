Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is planning to dump former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and go it alone come 2022.





According to Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, Raila and Kalonzo have irreconcilable differences and there is no way that the two will work together again.





Speaking at Nguutani Catholic Church in Kitui County, Wambua said ODM and its leader, Raila Odinga, had disrespected Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, adding that the party was now working on “other real and credible coalitions.”





“For the longest time now, Raila has demonstrated to us that he has no respect for Wiper and Kalonzo.”





“We will not force him to work with us when he is clearly not interested,” Wambua said.





His comments come only a day after ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, announced in Kitui on Saturday that ODM had severed links with the Wiper Party.





Sifuna revealed that Raila will work with the three Ukambani Governors to bolster his chances of clinching the Presidency.

He dismissed Kalonzo as unreliable saying ODM had already moved on from the NASA agreement.





However, Senator Wambua dismissed Raila as a turncoat and an ungrateful leader even after Kalonzo shelved his presidential ambitions twice to support him.





“In 2017 he told us he wanted to dispense his last bullet then he will support us in 2022.”





“There is a Memorandum of Understanding to that effect deposited with senior lawyers in this country,” claimed Wambua.





“Kambas are now wiser and Raila should not expect that the Lower Eastern will back him in 2022.”





“As Wiper we shall look for a credible coalition to save the country from bad leadership,” he said.



