Friday November 8, 2019

-Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is very angry with Members of Parliament allied to his Tanga Tanga faction after Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga lost in Kibra by- election.





Mariga finished second with 11,230 votes behind ODM's candidate Imran Okoth who was declared MP elect after registering 24,636 votes.





In a tweet on Friday, Keter claimed Tanga Tanga legislators told him Ruto was angry with them because he spent Sh1.2 billion to campaign for Mariga in a bid to upset ODM party leader Raila Odinga in his perceived 'bedroom'.





"I met my colleagues MPs who are in the tangatanga squad, they were mourning and they said their boss was very mad with them for failing to deliver in Kibra even after using Sh1.2B for the by-election, which is equivalent to Sh109,000 per vote for the 11,000 votes,"





Ruto and his allies have been on the receiving end over claims of voter bribery and buying identification cards from marked ODM supporters.



