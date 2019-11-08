Friday November 8, 2019-Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is very angry with Members of Parliament allied to his Tanga Tanga faction after Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga lost in Kibra by- election.
Mariga finished second with 11,230 votes behind ODM's candidate Imran Okoth who was declared MP elect after registering 24,636 votes.
In a tweet on Friday, Keter claimed Tanga Tanga legislators told him Ruto was angry with them because he spent Sh1.2 billion to campaign for Mariga in a bid to upset ODM party leader Raila Odinga in his perceived 'bedroom'.
"I met my colleagues MPs who are in the tangatanga squad, they were mourning and they said their boss was very mad with them for failing to deliver in Kibra even after using Sh1.2B for the by-election, which is equivalent to Sh109,000 per vote for the 11,000 votes,"
Ruto and his allies have been on the receiving end over claims of voter bribery and buying identification cards from marked ODM supporters.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Dr Ruto,ReplyDelete
The late Kibra MP left his brother running the affairs of Kibra while he was being treated and it would be bad for any other person to win yesterday's election. Both you and Raila don't any relevance on this concluded Kibra election. The brother of the late MP was the right choice for Kibra and the rest was waste of space.
You and the lord of poverty with the economic noise makes with no relevance have proved to be empty and zombies is fronting nothing for personal scores on a mirage hope of 2022. Please use your time in recalling back the bank interest cap bill signed by the devil yesterday by the vampire election thief son of a thieves. Then Kenyans can know you resonate with the citizens of Kenyan and not there to rob and punish Kenyans of satanic bills direct from abyss by the kid of the devil himself.