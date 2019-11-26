Tuesday November 26, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale mocked Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga, in a warning shot at President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Khalwale took to social media on Tuesday to troll Raila ahead of the release of the Building Bridges Initiative report.





He warned Uhuru that Raila would deter him from achieving his legacy.





"Uhuru Kenyatta, Sir, you have a very clear Jubilee manifesto and the Big Four Agenda for a legacy, which William Ruto will help you accomplish.”





"Our NASA manifesto was our meaningless Big Four: Tibim, Tialala, Riaaa, Ugwee.”





“If you choose the path of the handshake/BBI maestro blame no one but yourself," Khalwale spelt doom on Kenyatta's regime through a Facebook post.





Since jumping ship to Ruto's camp, from NASA, Khalwale has constantly been criticising Raila and his 2022 Presidential bid.



