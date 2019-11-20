Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are a happy lot following last week’s meeting of Mt. Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





This was revealed by Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri.





Their happiness arose after Uhuru allegedly dismissed the notion that he had promised his partner, ODM leader Raila Odinga, anything.



They are happy after the President confirmed that he has no political plans with the opposition leader.





Speaking on Tuesday, Ngunjiri said that there was a sudden warmth at the conference after Uhuru said that he never reached any political deal with Raila.

According to him, a large section of the group which is allied to Ruto is now happy after Uhuru assured them that he has not canceled his initial promise to endorse his Deputy, William Ruto, for President in 2022.





"Wakati Uhuru alisema hajaahidi Raila chochote the ground warmed. Pia kusema hajasahau kurudisha mkono kwa Ruto (also saying that he has not forgotten to give back to Ruto), that has made us happy," he said.





However, he faulted the President for accusing Members of Parliament for abandoning him, pointing out that Uhuru was not sincere on this remark.





He said that as Mt Kenya lawmakers, they have never rejected any of the bills fronted for the benefit of the President, which acquits them from Uhuru's claims.





The MP opined that such a remark might incite citizens against their parliamentary representatives.



