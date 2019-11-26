Tuesday November 26, 2019-

An Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter from Kariobangi has revealed the reason why Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is vilifying Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)





For the last two weeks, Kuria has come out strongly to oppose BBI saying Kenyans were not consulted by BBI team.





"Uhuru's partners in BBI are not honest. BBI should not be about two people. If that BBI is about creating more positions, with some wanting to extend their terms, just do your good and walk away," Kuria was quoted saying on Monday.





Now a man identified as Asamoh has revealed the reason why Moses Kuria is opposed to the BBI.





“ Kenyans do not understand why @HonMoses_Kuria is painfully opposing #BBIReport . In the event the structure of government changes and President Kenyatta is interested in the post of premier , he must be an elected MP. That would leave Hon. Kuria an orphan. @Bob_Odhiambo, ” Asamoh wrote on his Twitter page.



