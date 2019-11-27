Wednesday November 27, 2019 - The just launched Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report has proposed measures to curb rampant corruption in Kenya.





If adopted, the report will see the enactment of laws that will see the whistleblowers paid up to 5% of stolen proceeds recovered as a result of their action.





The report further proposes protection of these whistleblowers.





“Corruption is greed and it is hurting Kenyans…

"They commend the moves against it that have been made, but they feel that a lot more needs to be done,” reads the report.





The report urges Kenyans to raise alarm if they see corruption of any kind.





“We should encourage court procedures that guarantee the protection of safety and security of informants, whistle blowers and witnesses, particularly regarding terrorism, serious transnational crimes and corruption,” the report reads.



