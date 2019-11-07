Thursday November 7, 2019 -Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir has exuded confidence in Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga, insisting that he shall win the Kibra by-election by a landslide.





Speaking yesterday, Korir said many Kibra residents are leaning towards the former footballer, adding that Jubilee expects nothing less than victory.





He accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM of scaring voters by allegedly harassing them as a strategy to keep them away from polling stations.





"Let me first express confidence that McDonald Mariga shall win tomorrow (Thursday). Our opponents are already fearful and have employed a strategy to scare voters from turning up," he said.





"We have a few concerns like security but we have been assured by the police that everything is in order," added Mr. Korir, the chief campaigner of Jubilee.





This comes even as ODM received a complete voter register from IEBC following an order from High Court Judge James Makau.





The party termed the decision by IEBC win for Kenyans.



