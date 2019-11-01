Friday November 1, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he is engaged in a secret war with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Friday, the media reported that Ruto is fighting with Uhuru over control of Parliament.





The publication alleged that top leaders in the ruling Jubilee Party were engaged in supremacy wars over the country's push to raise the debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion.





However, in a fast rejoinder, Ruto affirmed that no one will break the unity between Jubilee Party members.





'Obvious usual sponsored FAKES by those petrified by Jubilee UNITY who want to engage us in pettiness (mkeka/choo-type) of yore.”





“Senators should ignore this nonsense.”





“The President and I are focused on Big 4 & transformation.”





“No amount of provocation will derail us or shake Jubilee,'' Ruto said in a tweet.





The second in command also maintained that he is in good terms with Uhuru, adding that they are focused on delivering the Jubilee Government's Big 4 Agenda.