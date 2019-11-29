Friday November 29, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was humiliated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga during the launch of much publicised Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.





Dr Ruto was having an uneasy time that was reflected in his demeanour and body language during the ceremony that was a culmination of the ‘handshake’ between Uhuru and Raila.





As Uhuru and Raila laughed animatedly at jokes and jibes, Dr Ruto wore a blank face.





Uhuru and Raila Odinga‘s lieutenants were chest thumping and even insulted Dr Ruto and his supporters who were in pensive mood throughout the ceremony.





On Friday, Ruto took to social media and spoke like American civil rights crusader late Dr Martin Luther King.





“ FRIENDS,bravado,hubris & threats not necessary. BBI is ours ALL.Let's agree on implementation matrix. INSTITUTIONS;departments, ministries,Commissions,parliament & Judiciary will handle relevant sections.Those requiring referenda if any be taken to people. No need for us vs them,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.



