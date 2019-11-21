Thursday, November 21, 2019 - A man has written to a popular online relationship expert narrating what his girlfriend does with his sperms.





The lady read somewhere that sperms help in eliminating pimples and making the skin smooth and so after sex, she applies her boyfriend’s sperms on her face.





At times, she tells her boyfriend to cum in a bottle and stores the sperms in a freezer which she later applies on the face.





It’s a crazy world out here.

Read the man’s confession.