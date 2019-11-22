Friday November 22, 2019 - The supremacy battle for control of the Central Kenya region has narrowed down to two political heavyweights, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.





In a post on Friday, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura noted that the two leaders have massive support in the populous region.





He likened Central Kenya to a bride being courted by two suitors, both who have support of her close relatives.





Referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta as the father of the bride and former legislators as her uncles, Mwaura said the group supports Raila.

On Ruto's side, the Senator said it was a section of current Members of Parliament whom he described as the bride's brothers and sisters.





"Central Kenya is like a bride fought for by 2 men. Raila and Ruto. Raila has ran away with the Father and uncles (President and former MPs), while Ruto has taken sides with the brothers and sisters (most current MPs). When time comes to pay dowry, who do you negotiate with?" he posed.





Although Uhuru has not publicly declared his preferred candidate in the 2022 General Elections, he has been asking Mt Kenya leaders and residents to support his handshake with Raila and the resultant Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which he says is aimed at bringing peace and stability in the country.





However, MPs allied to Ruto have been opposing these calls claiming that BBI was meant to sabotage the DP’s presidential bid in favour of Raila.



