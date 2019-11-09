Saturday November 9, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto's cold war took a dramatic twist after the Kibra loss.





This is after Ruto snubbed Uhuru in his own Central Kenya backward and opted to hold a parallel event to the President in Murang’a County.





The two were scheduled to attend different church functions in Murang'a County on the same day.





According to sources, Uhuru’s event was planned in early 2019, with reports of Ruto's function picking wind in November 2019.





Uhuru will be at ACK church in Kenol, Maragua constituency while Ruto will be at Kandara constituency.





Murang'a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria , and his Senator Irungu Kang'ata confirmed that they received official communication from State House that Kenyatta.





"We talked with the President on phone and he has reassured me that he will be in Murang’a, although briefly in order to attend to other matters,” said the governor.





Maragua MP Mary Wathira , a Ruto ally, stated that she would attend Kenyatta's event as it was in her jurisdiction.





“It’s true that both leaders will be in Murang’a but I will be hosting the President and so I won’t make it to Kandara. The President and the Deputy President were invited separately and without knowledge aforethought," Wathira stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



