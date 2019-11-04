Monday, November 4, 2019

-With their bui-buis on, Muslim women look like saints.





If you happen to meet them on the streets flocking Mosques while covering their faces in long bui-buis, you might think that they have never sinned.





But behind the scenes, they are shameless hypocrites.





Some of them are not different from night strippers.





If given a chance, they can twerk better than Liddos strippers.





A case in point is this group of Muslim women who were spotted in a party.





See how they were getting naughty with reckless abandon.







