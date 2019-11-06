Wednesday, November 6, 2019- Two Catholic nuns who travelled to Africa for a missionary trip are facing uncertain future within the church after they returned to Italy pregnant.





According to reports, one of them, a mother superior, found she was several weeks pregnant while the other woman discovered she was carrying a baby when she went to hospital with a stomach ache.





The two are under investigations since nuns and priests usually take a vow of chastity to become ordained and aren’t allowed to have sex.





“There is consternation at this news. It appears that both women were back in their home nations and obviously had some form of sexual encounter,” a church source in Rome told is quoted as saying.





Early this year, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, said that priests and bishops have sexually abused nuns and used them as sex slaves for along time and revealed that they are attempting to address the problem.





This comes months after the Roman Catholic Church’s global organisation for nuns condemned the “culture of silence and secrecy” that prevented them from speaking out against abuses.





The Catholic Church has also been dealing with cases of sexual abuse of children and young men by priests.



