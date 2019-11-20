Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - When Zimbabweans ousted late long serving President, Robert Mugabe, from power, they thought it was the beginning of the end of their misery.





However, it appears they went from the frying pan into the fire after his successor, Edison Mnangawa, proved to be worse.





Currently, public health workers are on a week-long strike that has crippled healthcare in the country and poor pregnant mothers with no money for private care are the worst hit.





The heart-breaking photos show heavily pregnant women in makeshift maternity wards without trained midwives in a state of utter desperation.





This is why Trump aptly described some African countries as shitholes.





See the photos below.