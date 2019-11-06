Wednesday November 6, 2019 -A number of constituencies could be scrapped and merged with others for failing to hit the 164,137 people threshold set by the 2010 constitution.





According to the provisional 2019 census data which were released on Monday, 40 constituencies recorded numbers lower than the required, which could see their boundaries altered.





Consequently, this could see the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) get a new responsibility of handling the matter, amid complaints from MPs.





Among the possible victims are Laikipia North (36,184), Budalang'i (85,977), Mt Elgon (78,873), Lamu East (22,258), Kuria East (96,872), Mwatate (81,659) and Kathiani (111,890).





Others are; Tetu (80,453), Tiaty (73,424), Lafey (83,457), Keiyo North (99,173), Eldas (88,509), Marakwet East (97,041), Mwingi East (85,139) and Samburu North (67,391).





Kangundo (97,917), Mukurweini (87,137), Samburu East (77,994), Loima (107,795), Mathioya (92,814), Pokot South (80,661), Kangema (80,447), and Turkana North (65,218) are also in danger.



