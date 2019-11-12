Tuesday November 12, 2019

-Rarieda MP, Otiende Amollo, has poured cold water on claims

that there was violence in Kibra during the by-election.





In an interview with NTV AM live on Tuesday, Otiende said that the incidences witnessed in Kibra cannot amount to violence as perceived by many.





He argued that the incidents were normal, adding that there is no reason for leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto to raise alarm for no good reason.





The lawmaker instead said that vote protection was the reason ODM supporters were not ready to tolerate anything at that time.





"There was no violence in Kibra. What we had was vote protection. This is because the people of Kibra were warned of massive vote-buying," Amollo said.





During the by –election, former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale and Kimilili MP , Didmus Baraza were beaten by ODM goons led by Dagoreti North MP , Simba Arati.



