Friday, November 8, 2019- A Mexican police officer who was involved in the arrest of drug kingpin, Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman’s son has been assassinated in a broad daylight execution.





The officer was sprayed with bullets after two armed men with semiautomatic rifles climbed out of a red car and opened fire at a car he was in at a local shopping center.





According to local media reports, the assassination took less than 30 seconds as the gunmen fired at least 150 bullets into the white vehicle.





The dead officer who has been identified as Eduardo 'N,' 32, was a high-level officer with Sinalo's State Preventive Police.





The officer was involved in the October 17 temporary arrest of Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of jailed Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.





He was later released after his cartel's gunmen overpowered the Mexican security forces to force his release.





Watch the video below.



