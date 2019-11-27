Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - A high school girl has given a chilling confession on how she was raped by the school director.





While narrating the incident to a journalist, the 16year old girl who is a student at Wamala Mixed Secondary School in Mpigi District, Uganda, said that the sexually starved director summoned her to his house that is within the school’s premises instead of the office, accusing her of breaking school rules.





The innocent girl who was not aware that the randy director was hatching a plan to rape her, went to his house where things turned ugly.





When he summoned her, she defended herself against the false allegations but the director insisted that if she wants to be forgiven, then she must have sex with him.





The underage girl told the director, who is identified as Mr Assad Wamala, that she was on her periods but the randy man who was behaving like a goat on heat, forced her to massage his private parts before raping her.





“He summoned me over false allegations, I went to his house and told him the allegations were not true. He then said that in order to forgive me, I should sleep with him.”





“I told him I was in my periods and he insisted that I remove my panty so that he could see the state of my menstrual period. He then said it wasn’t heavy and that we could sleep together. When I refused, he unzipped his trousers and placed his genital in my hands and asked me to fondle them. After some time, he asked me to go back to the dormitory,” she narrated.





She noted that shortly after she had gone back to the dormitory, Wamala sent one of his workers to pick her from the dormitory.





“The matron told me to respond to the director’s call, but I told her what he had subjected me to before. I went to his house and that night, he asked me to sit on his mattress and demanded that I massage his private parts. He then raped me and asked me to leave his house at around 3:00 am,” the victim further revealed amid sobs.



She noted that early this month, the director asked her to accompany him to Kampala so that they could hang out together, but she refused and decided to call her auntie.





Medical examination confirmed that the girl had been defiled.





The randy director is currently on the run after he was arrested and then released.





Watch the video of more underage girls at the school narrating how they were sexually assaulted by the school director.





One of the girls even reveals that the school boss raped her as her friend watched.