Wednesday, November 27, 2019- Kenyans will have a new national holiday if recommendations contained in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force report are adopted.





The team made a number of recommendations including the creation of a national holiday to celebrate Kenyan culture.





The team has recommended that Boxing Day, which is the day after Christmas, be known as the National Culture Day.





“A people who care about their national ethos will ensure that this is one of the most important Government bodies. Replace Boxing Day on 26 December with a National Culture Day for celebrating culture and learning about other Kenyans’ cultures (this could also be done on 1 January),” the report says.





The task force also recommends that national ethos should be taught in schools, religious institutions and cultural centres, through media and the arts.





The report was on Tuesday handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of public unveiling at the Bomas of Kenya today, Wednesday 27.



