Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - There was drama at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report when Dennis Itumbi was unceremoniously kicked out of the Presidential dais.





Itumbi, who was recently charged in court in connection with a fake letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto, was manhandled by Uhuru’s mean looking guards from the VVIP section.





The incident happened immediately after Uhuru had finished addressing Kenyans and joined by Ruto and Odinga to officially launch the report.





However, the three leaders did not notice the incident as the security guards whisked the former State House Digital blogger away against his wish.





Itumbi is among bloggers working for DP Ruto and has been vocal in opposing the BBI even before its contents were revealed.

Watch the video below.