Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - Dagoreti North MP, Simba Arati, and his Kimilili counterpart, Didmus Barasa, met on Tuesday for the first time in Parliament after the chaotic Kibra by-election.





Arati was caught on camera inciting ODM youths to attack Barasa and other Jubilee politicians during the Kibra by-election.





The Kimilili MP is said to have sustained injuries with Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, claiming that Barasa had been flown to South Africa for specialized treatment after he was allegedly poisoned during the confrontation.





"ODM used goons to attack our leaders and supporters so as to they do not turn up and vote.”





“Our colleague Didmus Barasa is in South Africa to seek medication after being attacked and injected with a poisonous substance by Simba Arati," Ichung'wa said during a Press Conference held at Parliament Buildings.





However, the two MPs were all smiles as they were seen sharing light moments when they met in Parliament on Tuesday.





See the photos below.











