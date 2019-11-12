Tuesday, November 12, 2019- A Kenyatta University owned bus nearly plunged into the Indian Ocean after sliding off the Likoni Ferry on Tuesday morning.





From the video shared on social media, the bus was inches away from sliding into the ocean.





A Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) official blamed the bus driver for the near tragedy stating that he did not maintain the safety speed to ascend the uphill after disembarking from the ferry.





" Our attention has been brought on a video clip circulating online depicting a KU bus whose driver failed to maintain a safety speed to ascend as the bus disembarked from the ferry at the mainland ramp ," the statement read.





" The bus had no passengers since all passengers had alighted before boarding in compliance with our safety procedures ," it added.





This comes days after a mother and daughter drowned after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean after sliding off the ferry while midstream.





